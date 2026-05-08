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  3. Sharjah Emirate
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Houses with garden for sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
22
Al Hamriyah
6
Al Batayih
4
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 257 m²
Luxury Waterfront Living Designed for Families, Investors, and Lifestyle Buyers Experienc…
$762,423
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Umed properties
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Property types in Sharjah Emirate

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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