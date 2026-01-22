Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah
54
Al Hamriyah
7
Al Batayih
4
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$2,80M
3 bedroom townthouse in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$1,02M
