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Pool Penthouses in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
54
Abu Dhabi
22
Abu Dhabi Emirate
23
Ras al-Khaimah
12
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8 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 216 m²
Floor 40/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$42,21M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 377 m²
Floor 43/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$81,69M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/23
Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a rapidly emerging waterfront destination combining lu…
$959,464
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 12/12
Situated in the heart of Yas Island, this newly developed residential project offers a perfe…
$850,821
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 1/21
These stylish apartments are located in a master-planned community that blends modern archit…
$1,30M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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