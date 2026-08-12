Seaview Penthouses for Sale in UAE

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Beachfront Penthouses for Sale in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
54
Abu Dhabi
22
Abu Dhabi Emirate
23
Ras al-Khaimah
12
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47 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 315 m²
Floor 41/43
Ultra Luxury Apartments by Bugatti in a New Iconic Building in Dubai Business Bay A new icon…
$42,40M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
Luxury apartments in Sea Haven with sea views! Private lagoon and beach! Smart home system! …
$2,56M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Floor 26/26
Ready-to-Move Luxury Apartments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is one of Dubai's most sought-a…
$8,28M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 843 m²
Floor 8/9
Ultra Luxury Apartments with Private Pools in a 5-Star Resort-Style Complex in Palm Jumeirah…
$6,45M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 799 m²
Floor 40/43
Fully furnished and equipped contemporary style residence at Baccarat Hotel & Residences! Pa…
$19,60M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 505 m²
Floor 52/60
Properties with Chic Designs in Dubai Marina Dubai, Marina is a center of luxurious living s…
$28,81M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 418 m²
Luxury apartments in the new LIV LUX complex! Apartments for living and investment (ROI - 7%…
$20,42M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Luxury apartments in Sea Haven with sea views! Private lagoon and beach! Smart home system! …
$7,21M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 16
Elegant Design Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah This branded luxury reside…
$13,69M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 874 m²
Floor 30/33
Flats in the Creative Heart of Dubai, Design District Dubai Design District, known as d3, st…
$9,32M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 284 m²
Floor 8/11
Exclusive Apartments with Luxurious Lifestyle in Abu Dhabi The luxurious apartments on Saadi…
$25,17M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
Floor 43/44
Modern Apartments with Forest Views and Installments in Dubai Maritime City Dubai Maritime C…
$6,51M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$4,05M
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Penthouse 15 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 15 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 413 m²
Number of floors 52
Stylish Flats with Panoramic Views in Palm Jumeirah Dubai Located at the gateway to Dubai’s …
$16,63M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 090 m²
Penthouse with private pool on the terrace in the new ultra-luxury complex One Crescent Palm…
$32,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Beachfront Apartments with 1% Monthly Installments in Umm Al Quwain This premier beac…
$2,36M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/23
Beachfront Luxury Apartments and Townhouses on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island, located of…
$2,32M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 799 m²
Floor 83/83
Stunning Views and Unique Design Apartments in Safa Two Tower in Dubai Safa Two is situated …
$13,83M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 7/15
Branded apartments in the complex Franck Muller Aeternitas in Dubai Marina! For life and inv…
$1,58M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$1,35M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/23
Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a rapidly emerging waterfront destination combining lu…
$959,464
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 9
One Crescent — luxury residence by AHS Properties with around-the-clock security and a spa c…
$6,62M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 950 m²
Enjoy the stunning views of the sea and the skyline from this luxurious penthouse on the 9th…
$27,14M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
Six Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that will become the most…
$5,99M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 268 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumei…
$40,78M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 813 m²
Number of floors 1
AVA in Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat   and mdash; It is a completely new residential complex that…
$700,000
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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