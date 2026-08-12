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Lakefront Penthouses for sale in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
54
Abu Dhabi
22
Abu Dhabi Emirate
23
Ras al-Khaimah
12
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1 property total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
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Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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