Volta Tiger

Dubai, UAE
from
€384,606
;
4 1
About the complex

VOLGA TOWER IN JVT

INITIAL PRICES

1BHK - 1.500.000 dirhams and up to 2.5 million.

2BHK - 2.000.000 AED M 2.8 M read more

3BHK - 3.200.000 Dirhams UAE M

The amount of VZ:

1 Bedroom — 50,000 dirhams UAE

2 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE

3 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE.

GENERALLY NOT RETURNING🔺The most beautiful place in JVT, right next to Al Khail Avenue shopping center.

Initial contribution 10%

32% During construction

10% in transmission

48% 4 years after delivery

🛑🛑Note: if the client does not need mail transfer every year, a discount of 1.5 % of the price is provided.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Volta Tiger

Volta Tiger
Dubai, UAE
from
€384,606
