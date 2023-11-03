Volta Tiger

VOLGA TOWER IN JVT
INITIAL PRICES
1BHK - 1.500.000 dirhams and up to 2.5 million.
2BHK - 2.000.000 AED M 2.8 M read more
3BHK - 3.200.000 Dirhams UAE M
The amount of VZ:
1 Bedroom — 50,000 dirhams UAE
2 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE
3 Bedrooms — 50,000 dirhams UAE.
GENERALLY NOT RETURNING🔺The most beautiful place in JVT, right next to Al Khail Avenue shopping center.
Initial contribution 10%
32% During construction
10% in transmission
48% 4 years after delivery
🛑🛑Note: if the client does not need mail transfer every year, a discount of 1.5 % of the price is provided.