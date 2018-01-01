  1. Realting.com
  New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€174,719
;
2
About the complex

The residence features barbecue areas, gardens and parks, a gym, bike paths, a spa area, a sports ground, a swimming pool, restaurants.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 26 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 8 km
  • Business Bay - 15 minutes
  • International airport - 18 km
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
from
€282,902
Apartment building 2BR | Elbrus Tower | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€323,000
Apartment building 3BR | Cavalli Couture | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,26M
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€129,192
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty s mnozhestvom udobstv
Dubai, UAE
from
€626,517
Apartment building 1BR | Seslia Tower | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Seslia Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 10% Post Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 800 Sqft Powder room Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Beach access Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Rove Home
Residential complex Rove Home
Dubai, UAE
from
€479,452
Area 56–112 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Luxury apartment in the new Rob Home hotel complex in Downtown! The apartments are fully furnished! Project amenities will include: soundproofed intercoms, a gym, an endless pool, a basketball court, a paddle tennis court, climbing walls, a play area, a jacuzzi overlooking Burj Khalifa, barbecue area, Zen garden and magnificent landscape design of the territory. The complex is located in the heart of Dubai's business center, just a few steps from the famous Dubai Mall and the Dubai Opera Cultural Center. This project is a profitable investment! The average return on investment is 6.5 %. Payment Plan: 50% - down payment 50% - upon completion With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Apartment building 2BR | Oxford Boulevard | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Oxford Boulevard | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€517,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oxford Boulevard by Iran Developers Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,250 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Sports court Spa & Sauna room Cycling, Jogging & Running track Fitness centre Location Nearby; Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins The Walk JBR – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
