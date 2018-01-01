New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 10%
During Construction – 50%
On Handover – 10%
Post Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 800 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Beach Volleyball
Beach access
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Shopping & Supermarket area
Yoga & Meditation area
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Luxury apartment in the new Rob Home hotel complex in Downtown!
The apartments are fully furnished!
Project amenities will include: soundproofed intercoms, a gym, an endless pool, a basketball court, a paddle tennis court, climbing walls, a play area, a jacuzzi overlooking Burj Khalifa, barbecue area, Zen garden and magnificent landscape design of the territory.
The complex is located in the heart of Dubai's business center, just a few steps from the famous Dubai Mall and the Dubai Opera Cultural Center.
This project is a profitable investment! The average return on investment is 6.5 %.
Payment Plan:
50% - down payment
50% - upon completion
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oxford Boulevard by Iran Developers
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,250 Sqft
Laundry area
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Barbeque area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden
Sports court
Spa & Sauna room
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Fitness centre
Location Nearby;
Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins
Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
The Walk JBR – 20 mins
Dubai Mall – 20 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
