Remraam Residence with around-the-clock security, swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the promenade and the yacht club.
The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a spa center, a lounge area, kids' playgrounds, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and concierge service.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
Dubai Marina - 5 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
International airport - 25 minutes
We offer an apartment with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a private beach, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock concierge service, a kids' pool and a playground.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Mall - 30 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.
The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.