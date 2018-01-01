  1. Realting.com
  Remraam Residence with around-the-clock security, swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €203,846

About the complex

The residence features landscaped green areas, bike and jogging paths, swimming pools, gyms, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Kitchen appliances: (built-in hood, fridge, hob, oven, dishwasher)
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 15 minutes
  • Sports complex - 5 minutes
  • Motor City - 5 minutes
New building location
You are viewing
