Residential complex New residence Club Place with a swimming pool and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Club Place is a stunning residential project that offers you the perfect blend of elegance and tranquility amidst the stunning views of the Dubai Hills golf course. The development offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Light-filled rooms with thoughtful layouts and magnificent views create a relaxing atmosphere. Each residence is designed to provide you with spacious and comfortable living. Modern elegance reigns here: natural light and high-quality finishes, as well as balconies that allow you to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding nature.

At your disposal is an outdoor swimming pool with cozy sun loungers, a playground for children, a fully equipped fitness center with stunning views of the manicured landscapes, as well as quiet areas for yoga.

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's playground

Outdoor fitness and fitness center

Multipurpose room

24-hour security

A large number of green spaces

Covered parking

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments (80/20):

10% – down payment

10% – September 2024

10% – February 2025

10% – July 2025

10% – April 2026

10% – November 2026

10% – June 2027

10% – January 2028

20% – upon project delivery (December 2028)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Immerse yourself in a world of luxury strategically located close to the city centre, yet away from the hustle and bustle. Al Khail Road provides you with quick access to the heart of Dubai and its attractions: