  3. Residential complex New residence Club Place with a swimming pool and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Club Place with a swimming pool and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
8
ID: 20825
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385938
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Club Place is a stunning residential project that offers you the perfect blend of elegance and tranquility amidst the stunning views of the Dubai Hills golf course. The development offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Light-filled rooms with thoughtful layouts and magnificent views create a relaxing atmosphere. Each residence is designed to provide you with spacious and comfortable living. Modern elegance reigns here: natural light and high-quality finishes, as well as balconies that allow you to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding nature.

At your disposal is an outdoor swimming pool with cozy sun loungers, a playground for children, a fully equipped fitness center with stunning views of the manicured landscapes, as well as quiet areas for yoga.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor fitness and fitness center
  • Multipurpose room
  • 24-hour security
  • A large number of green spaces
  • Covered parking
Advantages

Installments (80/20):

  • 10% – down payment
  • 10% – September 2024
  • 10% – February 2025
  • 10% – July 2025
  • 10% – April 2026
  • 10% – November 2026
  • 10% – June 2027
  • 10% – January 2028
  • 20% – upon project delivery (December 2028)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Immerse yourself in a world of luxury strategically located close to the city centre, yet away from the hustle and bustle. Al Khail Road provides you with quick access to the heart of Dubai and its attractions:

  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

