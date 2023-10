Dubai, UAE

from €749,000

213–2 369 m² 5

Completion date: 2026

Developer: Damac properties

Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in the second quarter of 2023. It will include 471 residences: 428 townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and 43 exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The decoration will use Zellij mosaic tiles and carved wood embodying Moroccan traditions. ⠀ The cluster includes a wide selection of real estate that meets the needs of the most demanding buyers: townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and a limited collection of exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The total living area of objects varies from 212 to 315 square meters. ⠀ Each residence has thoughtful architectural solutions that combine current trends and national Moroccan traditions. The harmonious appearance is complemented by spacious terraces, panoramic glazing and strict geometric lines. ⠀ Residency layouts are multifunctional and thought out to the smallest detail. They provide premises for residents, separate rooms for personnel, a garage, dressing rooms, and laundries. The layout of the villas includes additional amenities that provide maximum comfort for residents: personal pools, their own recreation areas, office, sauna and steam room, personal cinema, games rooms. ⠀ Residents of the Damac Lagoons community gain access to the unique and exclusive amenities and entertainment facilities that are located on the territory: ⠀ Many sports fields ( including the golf course ). Zones for yoga. Floating platforms and water activities. Central lagoon. Cafes, restaurants and bars. Coworking space. Park spaces. Art lounges. Damac Lagoons residents will have no problems accessing social infrastructure. Within a 15-minute drive, there are kindergartens and schools, medical centers, hospitals and clinics. ⠀ Due to their unique location, Damac Lagoons residents will be able to admire the picturesque landscapes and a quiet life in nature, while having access to key Dubai locations. ⠀ A private and comfortable atmosphere, a wide variety of amenities and an optimal location makes the Morocco cluster at Damac Lagoons the best option for personal accommodation and investment.