Residence Stamn YUNI

STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), this project is right on the doorstep of the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, the financial hub of DIFC and the World Trade Center. It’s also an easy walk to Dubai Metro.

Project Details

STAMN Yuni is a prime residential development in Dubai’s Jumeirah Garden City, a rapidly growing and popular Downtown district. Built for urban living, STAMN Yuni offers a premium vantage point for working professionals, just minutes from the buzz of Dubai’s financial district and trade centres.

The residences have been designed for Dubai’s ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality, providing convenience, affordability and world-class amenities. Whether it’s relaxing in the comfort of your own residence, or chilling out around the breathtaking rooftop pool, STAMN Yuni prioritises wellbeing.

Work from home, work from anywhere

STAMN Yuni is designed with Dubai’s vibrant youth in mind. Units have been deliberately planned to maximise every square foot, which helps to keep overall apartment costs down.

Premium studios start from just AED 800,000 , with 1-bedroom apartments from AED 1 million. A total of 33 studio units are available, with 55 one-bed and one-bed+study units on offer. The residences will also be served by two dedicated parking floors and a ground-floor lobby and reception area.

Amenities across the property include a rooftop pool, children’s pool, state-of-the-art gymnasium, yoga and meditation room, outdoor barbecue and dining facilities, and a variety of lounge and relaxation zones.

Given its close proximity to popular business districts and easy access to transportation routes, STAMN Yuni represents an exceptional investment opportunity, at attainable prices. Investors will benefit from rock-solid rental yields - more than 1 million people work in the nearby surrounding areas, providing never ending demand for accommodation. Importantly, Jumeirah Garden City is under rapid development, which means the surrounding community is brand new and constantly enhancing.

STAMN Yuni is one of the first opportunities to tap into this new exceptional investment neighbourhood, with investors expected to benefit from strong capital appreciation potential.

Project Location

The area is sandwiched between high-end residential neighbourhoods like Jumeirah and Za’abeel, and directly faces the business hubs of Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Business Bay.

STAMN Yuni is just a few minutes walk from the Dubai Metro and for those commuting by car, the neighbourhood’s roads converge easily onto Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), enabling convenient access to all connecting points of Dubai.

The residences are also within walking distance of the nearest beaches in Jumeirah, and less than 10-minute drive to touristic sights such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall and Museum of the Future.