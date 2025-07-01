Apartment in a new building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai

  1. Realting.com
Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$333,156
;
17
ID: 27636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    40

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Luxury Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned and family-friendly residential community developed by Nakheel, strategically located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Known for its tranquil atmosphere, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure, JVT offers a mix of villas, townhouses, and low-rise apartment buildings. Residents enjoy a balanced lifestyle with easy access to schools, retail outlets, dining options, and recreational facilities. Its central location ensures quick connectivity to major destinations like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Downtown Dubai, making it a popular choice for both end-users and investors seeking long-term value in a growing, well-established neighborhood.

Apartments for sale in Jumeirah Village Triangle are conveniently located just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features a striking architectural design composed of two sculptural towers that rise with a symphony of lines and light, embodying both bold aesthetics and emotional elegance. The exterior is defined by a radial form that captures movement, enhanced by premium finishes including oak wood, brushed brass, travertine porcelain, and signature glass mesh. One tower comprises 1 basement, ground, 4 podium levels, 40 residential floors, and 2 mechanical levels, while the second tower includes 2 basements, ground, 4 podium levels, 34 residential floors, and 2 mechanical levels. Residents enjoy an exceptional range of amenities tailored for wellness, leisure, and modern living. These include a luxurious lobby, fully equipped gym and fitness center, paddle court, running lane, and a pool deck with an artificial beach. Families benefit from dedicated children’s wet and dry play areas, while select sky terrace apartments feature private pools with panoramic skyline views. The project also incorporates landscaped recreational spaces and on-site retail and shopping outlets, fostering a vibrant, self-contained community atmosphere in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle.

The project offers a refined interior where contemporary elegance meets functional design across a wide selection of residences, including studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sophisticated palette of textures and finishes that create a serene and luxurious atmosphere. Select 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units feature the rare privilege of private pools on expansive balconies, providing an exclusive resort-style living experience. Interiors come fully equipped with fitted wardrobes and modern white goods in the kitchen, ensuring both style and convenience. The attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the use of premium materials like oak wood and brushed brass to the curated lighting and flow of space that enhances everyday living. This combination of comfort, design, and practicality makes each home a private sanctuary within a vibrant urban setting.


DXB-00272

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

