  Residential complex Prestigious new development Belgravia Gardens with a wide range of services in Dubailand area, UAE

Residential complex Prestigious new development Belgravia Gardens with a wide range of services in Dubailand area, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$299,331
14/04/2025
$297,482
13/04/2025
$297,657
12/04/2025
$298,768
11/04/2025
$305,518
10/04/2025
$306,764
09/04/2025
$308,307
08/04/2025
$308,115
06/04/2025
$308,295
05/04/2025
$305,486
04/04/2025
$309,570
03/04/2025
$313,003
02/04/2025
$312,344
01/04/2025
$311,637
30/03/2025
$310,679
29/03/2025
$313,002
28/03/2025
$314,145
27/03/2025
$313,045
26/03/2025
$312,849
25/03/2025
$311,780
24/03/2025
$310,724
;
20
ID: 24860
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422332
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

    United Arab Emirates
    Dubai

About the complex

Belgravia Gardens is a residential complex and a vibrant community where style, comfort and convenience come together harmoniously. Every detail here has been thought out to suit your lifestyle: from elegant residences with spacious terraces to communal areas filled with an atmosphere of coziness and communication. A wide range of residences are available for purchase - from stylish studios to spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The concept of the project is aimed at making the life of residents comfortable, convenient and filled with pleasant moments. Each apartment provides modern open plan layouts, premium finishes and large panoramic windows filling the rooms with natural light.

Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of a variety of amenities that create an atmosphere of an active and rich lifestyle. The key element of the project is a two-level club house, where the lower level contains communal areas for meeting and relaxing, and the upper floor is reserved for a fitness and wellness center. For active leisure, there are tennis and paddle courts, mini golf, running and walking paths. Families with children will appreciate the play areas, children's pool and specially equipped park. The complex also has a sauna, steam room, yoga and pilates studios, and for those who prefer a quiet rest - a secluded green garden for reading, an area with sun loungers and a barbecue terrace.

Extra opportunities

Installment: 70/30

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 10% - after 60 days
  • 10% - after 120 days
  • 5% - after 240 days
  • 5% - after 360 days
  • 5% - during construction 20%
  • 5% - during construction 30%
  • 5% - during construction 40%
  • 5% - during construction 50%
  • 30% - after project delivery
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Children's play areas and rooms
  • Sauna and steam room
  • Wellness centre
  • Reading garden
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis and paddle courts
  • Dog park
  • Yoga, Pilates and fitness studios
  • Jogging track
  • Mini golf
  • Clubhouse
Location and nearby infrastructure

This project is located in the heart of Dubailand, one of Dubai’s most exciting areas, where modern residential areas, prestigious entertainment venues and picturesque green spaces come together. Living here means being at the heart of a vibrant and dynamic neighbourhood, with easy access to the city’s most iconic destinations: IMG World of Adventure, Global Village, Cityland Mall, Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. This is your chance to become part of an exclusive community in one of Dubai’s most desirable areas.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

