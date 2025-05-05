Residential complex Tallest residential complex Sobha Central The Horizon in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE

Sobha Central The Horizon is a residential complex located along the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. Available for purchase are apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each apartment is a cozy and bright space: high ceilings, spacious rooms, as well as unique views from the windows of Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali.

Modern lounges, areas for joint events, cozy relaxation areas and areas for sports transform the living space into a lively, energetic community. Inside the complex there is everything you need for a comfortable life: a business center for business meetings, a modern fitness room and spa area for relaxation, parks for walks and active recreation, as well as a supermarket and boutiques, which provides convenience and independence. Everything here is thought out to the smallest detail - from spacious children's playgrounds and family areas to areas for meditation and spiritual practices. The grounds include swimming pools for both adults and children, as well as spacious areas for active outdoor training, running tracks, mini golf and a football pitch. For fans of team sports, there are cricket pitches and climbing walls.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Its location is key to a vibrant lifestyle: just steps away from city centres such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Dubai International Financial Centre, and in close proximity to Jebel Ali Metro, providing excellent transport accessibility.