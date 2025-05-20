Residential complex Treppan Tower

UNIT MIX: Typical 1 BR, 2 BR | 3 BR SKY VILLAS

Beach - 20 minutes

JLT - 17 minutes

Dubai Marina - 19 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes

Palm Jebel Ali - 21 minutes

Al Maktoum Intl Airport - 22 minutes

Business Bay - 25 minutes

A lifestyle ecosystem designed for a healthier, greener and convenient living. The philosophy of Teppan Living stands on three pillars: Sustainability, Wellness and Technology. Every space is thoughtfully crafted to bring comfort, sustainability, and wellness together, ensuring a healthier and more balanced way of living. Technology serves as a facilitator for convenience enabling people to live their best life with least effort.

Teppan Living brings people together - fostering connections, shared experiences, and a vibrant community that creates a sense of comfort and belonging for each resident. It's a lifestyle designed with your well-being in mind.

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a serene community situated between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in Dubai. It sits in the heart of Dubai, equidistant from both ends of the city. You are almost as near to the Dubai International Airport as from the new Sheikh Maktoum International Airport. It is a tranquil area primarily comprising villas and townhouses featuring traditional Arabian and Mediterranean aesthetics. The community is lush green with several parks and recreational spaces for individuals and families.