Residential complex Treppan Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$253,199
;
14
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26165
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

UNIT MIX: Typical 1 BR, 2 BR | 3 BR SKY VILLAS

  • Beach - 20 minutes
  • JLT - 17 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 19 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 21 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Intl Airport - 22 minutes
  • Business Bay - 25 minutes

A lifestyle ecosystem designed for a healthier, greener and convenient living. The philosophy of Teppan Living stands on three pillars: Sustainability, Wellness and Technology. Every space is thoughtfully crafted to bring comfort, sustainability, and wellness together, ensuring a healthier and more balanced way of living. Technology serves as a facilitator for convenience enabling people to live their best life with least effort.

Teppan Living brings people together - fostering connections, shared experiences, and a vibrant community that creates a sense of comfort and belonging for each resident. It's a lifestyle designed with your well-being in mind.

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a serene community situated between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in Dubai. It sits in the heart of Dubai, equidistant from both ends of the city. You are almost as near to the Dubai International Airport as from the new Sheikh Maktoum International Airport. It is a tranquil area primarily comprising villas and townhouses featuring traditional Arabian and Mediterranean aesthetics. The community is lush green with several parks and recreational spaces for individuals and families.

  • AI-Enabled Smart Homes
  • Purest Indoor Air Quality
  • Centralized & Mineralized Hydrogenated Drinking Water
  • Efficient Waste Management & Recycling
  • Radiant Cooled Greenhouse Cafe with Hydroponics
  • Master Control from Single Mobile App
  • Intelligent Robot Delivery System
  • Facial Recognition Access Control

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
