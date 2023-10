Dubai, UAE

from €365,935

108 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Midtown Noor is a new premium residential complex in the International Media Production Zone in Dubai, next to the golf courses. These apartments are valuable investment opportunities that must not be missed. Located LCD in an exciting and lively location. It consists of 7 residential buildings and includes apartments of various sizes - elegant and modern studios, as well as apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. These apartments have modern interiors and premium decoration. The complex provides beautifully decorated houses with refreshing green open lawns, a basketball court, a swimming pool, supermarkets, laundries, pharmacies, restaurants with several kitchens and cafes. FEATURES AND EASYS: - Restaurants and cafes - Prayer rooms - Playground - Running track - Tennis court - Swimming pool - gym - Basketball venues - Video surveillance, concierge, parking, security - Well-maintained green territory ADVANTAGES OF THE STATUS: - 6 minutes to the metro - 10 minutes to the shopping center - 10 minutes to schools and kindergartens - 19 minutes to Palma Jumeirah - 20 minutes to Dubai International Airport The complex is located in the International Media Production Area ( IMPZ ). Residents of Midtown will enjoy attractive views of the Dubai and Jumeirah Golf Estates. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!