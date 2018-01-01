  1. Realting.com
  Cavalli Tower — high-rise residence by DAMAC at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown in Dubai Marina

Dubai, UAE
from
€16,60M
;
14
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, the sea and the city.

The residence is the only Cavalli-branded tower in the world. Here You'll find an artificial beach and swimming pools, landscaped terraces, a bar and a wellness center, cafes and restaurants, a gym and tennis courts, a kids' playground.

Completion 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area on the western coast, near Downtown Dubai and shopping malls.

  • Private beach - 850 meters
  • Burj Khalifa - 18.7 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 40 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
