  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE

New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€272,243
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Optionally, the apartments can be delivered fully furnished. The flats will be popular among young professionals and businessmen due to affordable rental price and numerous social areas.

In the territory there is a swimming pool, a cinema, a games area, bowling, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness room, a yoga studio, a food court, a barbecue area, a sauna, a steam bath, a laundry, a supermarket. Separate areas for work and communication are made - lounge area, coworking space and library.

Apartments areas - from 25 to 72 m2

Completion - June, 2023.

Advantages

Installment plan is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a new self-contained residential community with well-developed infrastructure. The area is dominated by low-rise apartment complexes, villas and townhouses, most of the facilities have been put into operation. The area has developed infrastructure: there are schools and kindergartens, a fountain and a landscaped pond, landscaped parks and gardens with walking and jogging paths, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, barbecue areas, shops and supermarkets. In the near future, Al Khail Avenue mega-mall with an area of ​​185,000 m² will be open in JVT. The area has direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing JVT with convenient transport accessibility.

  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Sports City - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 12 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai World Trade Centre - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estate Clubhouse - 15 minutes
  • Arcadia schools - 5 minutes
  • JVT Community Park with tennis courts - 3 minutes
  • exit to the highway only 2 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,92M
Residential complex New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€175,101
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Dubai, UAE
from
€677,729
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€126,230
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€530,736
You are viewing
New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€272,243
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,866
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex includes 2 world-class golf courses, 4 restaurants, a park (more than 4 thousand trees), 15 lakes, 16 km of running and cycling paths. Location and nearby infrastructure 15 min from EXPO 2020 15 min from Dubai Marina 15 min from Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€328,091
Agency: TRANIO
Luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the lagoons and city centre. Some apartments have an office. Resort lifestyle with direct access to the beach. A remarkable residential development located in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai. The elegant flats and skilfully crafted architecture are a testament to innovative design and exquisite architecture. The residence is located just 2 kilometres from Dubai Creek and 3 kilometres from the Design District. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: sensory garden; zen garden; wave pool; water sports; open-air theatre; lawn with seating; beach-edge pond. Location and nearby infrastructure Sobha Hartland II is one of Sobha's most anticipated projects, a self-contained community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay neighbourhoods. Less than 12 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building Studio | Fashionz | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Fashionz | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in JVT known as Fashionz by Danube Properties Key Highlights; Finest of lifestyle in this world-class development Close to many popular attractions & leisure areas Pristine environment with natural surroundings Designed & branded by Fashionz TV brand Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 433 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health Care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Beach access Yoga & Meditation area Shopping & Supermarket Garden Beauty salon Snooker area Mini-golf Cricket pitch Padel Tennis For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go