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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches   — a new large compl…
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
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Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — It is a completely autonomous co…
$151,370
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible housing …
$1,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   —   An amazing residential project wi…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — it is a completely autonomous com…
$355,830
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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