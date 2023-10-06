Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai Studio City
43
DAMAC Hills
28
Al Barsha South
6
City Of Arabia
6
Dubai Media City
6
Downtown Dubai
4
Dubai Knowledge Park
4
Palm Jumeirah
4
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
€772,062
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
€6,67M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
€3,62M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
€748,822
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
€916,403
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
€2,97M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
€774,385
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 339 m²
Floor 2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
€658,447
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
€1,21M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
€1,35M

