Pool Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
$814,247
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
$816,698
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
$966,476
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
$7,04M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
$789,738
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 339 m²
Floor 2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
$694,424
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go