UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai Studio City
43
DAMAC Hills
28
Al Barsha South
6
City Of Arabia
6
Dubai Media City
6
Downtown Dubai
4
Dubai Knowledge Park
4
Palm Jumeirah
4
Al Manzil
3
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
3
Jumeirah Village Circle
3
Meydan
3
Nad Al Sheba
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
8
7
1 271 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
1 040 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
426 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€892,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
352 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
7
5
1 m²
2
Sobha reserve | Luxurious I New Launch AG Luxury Properties L.L.C proudly presents these 4 …
€1,96M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
6
4
0 m²
2
Sobha reserve | Luxurious I New Launch AG Luxury Properties L.L.C proudly presents these 4 …
€1,96M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
4
3
166 m²
1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
€337,395
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
2
1
69 m²
1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
€143,528
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
4
1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
480 m²
2
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
€1,17M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
445 m²
3
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
€1,22M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
6
287 m²
3
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€557,349
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
3
212 m²
2
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€440,406
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Dubai, UAE
3
4
3 703 m²
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
€1,23M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
4
4
4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV
Dubai, UAE
3
4
3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
€1,21M
Recommend
Properties features in Dubai, UAE
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL