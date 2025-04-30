Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

46 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   and mdash; Part of the family community   DAMAC lagoons that are reminiscent of the F…
$1,29M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,19M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 541 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,94M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 463 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Jouri Hills – The new residential complex from the developer Arada, known for its premium re…
$1,66M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,65M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 436 m²
This villa is a luxurious property with five bedrooms and a maid's room. It has a private sw…
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible housing …
$1,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — It is a completely autonomous co…
$151,370
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
Jouri Hills – The new residential complex from the developer Arada, known for its premium re…
$1,34M
Villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 243 m²
Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a collection of villas and townhouses surrounded by lush parks in th…
$2,75M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 541 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,94M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Area 358 m²
District 11 Opal Gardens is a new development featuring a collection of exquisite two-storey…
$1,23M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
Invest real estate in Dubai: Record profit and guaranteed safety! - is not taxed on propert…
$6,48M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 369 m²
Number of floors 3
Jouri Hills – The new residential complex from the developer Arada, known for its premium re…
$8,58M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
This exquisite luxury villa boasts five bedrooms and is move-in ready, nestled within the ex…
$3,54M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 573 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$957,374
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 646 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$858,632
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 271 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$5,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 549 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$15,89M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 629 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious villa spans three floors and features six bedrooms, ready for immediate occup…
$3,81M
