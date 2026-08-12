Seaview Studios for Sale in Dubai, UAE

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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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11 properties total found
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 25/51
Laguna Residence is a trend project with AI integration and the largest lagoon on the catwal…
$212,394
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/16
Cybele by Wadan is a modern residential oasis in the Dubailand area with excellent investmen…
$194,432
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 45/55
Fully furnished and equipped apartments with a smart home system! Location in the heart of D…
$389,519
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Fully furnished hotel apartments in Marbella on The World Islands! Gorgeous sea view! Great …
$638,337
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
$600,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Berkeley Place   from   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxur…
$256,412
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
STUDIO IN MAG CITY — DUBA DUBAMAG CITY   — top-level residential complex with views of   Bur…
$171,350
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$241,355
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$208,747
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
Azizi Riviera   — This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of a crystal la…
$140,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences   — This is a 30-story residen…
$194,592
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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