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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Berkeley Place   from   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxur…
$256,412
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
STUDIO IN MAG CITY — DUBA DUBAMAG CITY   — top-level residential complex with views of   Bur…
$171,350
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$241,355
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$208,747
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
Azizi Riviera   — This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of a crystal la…
$140,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences   — This is a 30-story residen…
$194,592
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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