Studios with garden for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Business Bay
12
8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 19
ID D121212Rove City Walk is a hotel operated by the modern brand Rove Hotels, which is locat…
$216,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$188,847
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/31
Oasiz 2 by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis O…
$196,191
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/14
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Dubai Sports City. Grand by Azizi is a state-of-the-art res…
$216,125
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$195,886
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/62
Diamondz by Danube — The Epitome of Luxury and Elegance in Jumeirah Lake Towers Diamondz …
$305,303
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/38
Oasiz by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis Oas…
$200,388
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/23
Project:
$200,000
