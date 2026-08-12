Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studio Apartments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
Business Bay
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/33
Project - SAAS HILLSLocation: Dubai Science ParkPlanned delivery date - IV 2027Saas Hills is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/17
1BR in Azizi Arian — Style and Comfort in the Heart of Jebel Ali Spacious one-bedroom apart…
$264,401
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/62
Diamondz by Danube — The Epitome of Luxury and Elegance in Jumeirah Lake Towers Diamondz …
$335,985
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 24/25
Project: CENTRAL DOWNTOWNLocation - Arjan, DubaiCompletion of construction - III 2028The Cen…
$256,852
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/14
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Dubai Sports City. Grand by Azizi is a state-of-the-art res…
$237,845
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
The Eighty Three ProjectLocation - Dubai South, DubaiDate of delivery - III 2026The Eighty T…
$282,102
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/25
Project: LUM1NAR TOWER 1,2.3Location: JVTDate of delivery: IV 2026 - III 2027Lum1nar in JVT …
$229,037
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/54
A new project from a top developer in a promising location Dubai Motor City!Project - Ananda…
$221,415
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Lovely top-floor studio with pool access, jogging track and landscaped internal courtyard lo…
$230,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/65
Project: AURESTA TOWERLocation - JVC, DubaiReadiness - IV 2028Auresta is a new luxury projec…
$195,623
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$207,826
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/17
2BR in Azizi Arian — Space and Convenience in Promising Jebel Ali A stylish two-bedroom apa…
$409,879
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 18
Excellent studio with kitchen appliances
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/6
Cozy modern studio with swimming pools, outdoor yoga zone and retail outlet access located i…
$204,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$207,826
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/34
Project: LEGADODate of delivery: - IV 2027Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), DubaiLEGADO is a ne…
$210,215
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/30
Studio area of 51.9 sq.m. in a finished premium hotel complex on the 8th floor, in Dubai.The…
$372,971
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/8
Project: Ghaff Land ResidenceLocation: Dubai Studio CityDate of delivery: IV 2025Ghaff Land …
$191,642
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/38
Oasiz by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis Oas…
$220,526
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/44
The Hill Views ProjectDate of delivery I 2026Dubai Science Park LocationBinghatti Hill Views…
$224,375
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/31
Oasiz 2 by Danube Properties — An Oasis of Luxury and Innovation in Dubai Silicon Oasis O…
$215,908
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 30 m²
This newly launched residential building offers contemporary living spaces crafted for comfo…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 19
ID D121212Rove City Walk is a hotel operated by the modern brand Rove Hotels, which is locat…
$216,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 13/52
APARTMENT FOR SALE IN PENINSULA 4, BUSINESS BAY   PREMIUM LOCATION | BEACH FRONT | VIE…
$398,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go