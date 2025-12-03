  1. Realting.com
Premium Premium
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Show all Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,96M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Following the global success of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai unveils its newer, bigger, and more refined Palm. “ The Palm Jebel Ali”  A limited and final release of beachfront villas is now available with a 4-year payment plan. Choose from 5, 6, or 7-bedroom designs—private, contemporary, an…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Premium Premium
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Show all Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$999,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
DISTRESS DEAL! Huge Townhouse with low price in Dubai   Why This Off-Plan Villa in Dubai Is a High-Value Investment Opportunity Investing in an off-plan villa in Dubai today offers one of the strongest risk-adjusted returns in the region — especially within a master-planned communit…
Agency
Umed properties
Villa Utopia
Villa Utopia
Villa Utopia
Villa Utopia
Villa Utopia
Show all Villa Utopia
Villa Utopia
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,96M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Exquisite villa in the new Utopia community in the Damac Hills area! An excellent option for family living and investment! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! The villa is equipped with a kitchen set and appliances! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenitie…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Show all Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$853,151
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Townhouse in a modern Morocco project in the Golf City area! Expected ROI - 6%! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Interest-free installments! Townhouse with terrace, staff quarters, patio, private garden and garage on the plot. Amenities: swimming pool, gym, restaurants, park …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Taormina Village
Townhouse Taormina Village
Townhouse Taormina Village
Townhouse Taormina Village
Townhouse Taormina Village
Show all Townhouse Taormina Village
Townhouse Taormina Village
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$784,762
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Taormina Village community in the heart of Dubai Land! An excellent option for living with family and investment! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 4 quarters. 2027 Benefits: private parking, swimming pool, children's pool…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$327,424
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Riverside – Views Collection by DAMAC. Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views. 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses | Handover: Q2 2028 Project Overview: DAMAC Riverside – Views Collection is an exclusive townhouse enclave in Dubai's new inland waterfront community,…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Show all Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,74M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
YASMINA VILLAS AT EXPO VALLEY is an exclusive and luxurious residential complex that features fabulous semi-detached villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms. The project is created by the renowned Premium Developer "EXPO DUBAI GROUP" and is located in Expo Valley, a prestigious residential community wi…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Show all Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,38M
The year of construction 2024
Beverly Hills Drive at the Trump Estates is Californian living at its finest. Nestled within the Trump International Golf Club, it offers a truly singular lifestyle, steeped in nature, the great outdoors and the very essence of luxury. Experience opulence as far as the eye can see, with s…
Developer
Damac properties
Villa Cavalli Estates
Villa Cavalli Estates
Villa Cavalli Estates
Villa Cavalli Estates
Villa Cavalli Estates
Show all Villa Cavalli Estates
Villa Cavalli Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,31M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Exclusive villa in the new Cavalli Estates community in Damac Hills! Great option for living and investment! Yield from 5%! There is a possibility of obtaining a “Golden Visa”! The villas are furnished with branded furniture! Due date - 2 quarters. 2024 Facilities: football, basketball, vo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,000
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai DAMAC’;S ISLAND 🌴🌊  NEW RESORT-LIKE WATER MASTER COMMUNITY!  Launching Soon🚀 4 Bedrooms Townhouses🏡 ✅Prices from AED 2.2 Mln  ✅Sizes from 2,319 SQ.FT approx  5 Bedrooms Townhouses🏡 ✅Prices from AED 3 Mln  ✅Sizes from 3,324 SQ.FT 5, 6 &…
Agency
AxA Property®
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Show all Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.   The islands …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa Arabian Ranches
Villa Arabian Ranches
Villa Arabian Ranches
Villa Arabian Ranches
Villa Arabian Ranches
Show all Villa Arabian Ranches
Villa Arabian Ranches
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$925,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa in the gated premium community Arabian Ranches! For life and investment! High rental income - from 6.6% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Completion date: 2026 Amenities: Central Park, cricket field, tennis courts, swimming pools, sports facilities, children's play…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Velora
Townhouse Velora
Townhouse Velora
Townhouse Velora
Townhouse Velora
Show all Townhouse Velora
Townhouse Velora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$679,452
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Show all Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,759
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Emaar, the renowned builder, presents "Nima", a project of 4 to 5 bedroom townhouses surrounded by verdant landscapes. The Valley is a scenic new city with modern residential developments that draw inspiration from the vast sparkling sands and lush green open spaces. It is a self-reliant com…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Show all Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Townhouse La Tilia at Villanova
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$726,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in the family-oriented community of Villanova in Dubai! For living and investment! Fully furnished kitchen! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will find housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: security, amphitheater, public …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Verona
Townhouse Verona
Townhouse Verona
Townhouse Verona
Townhouse Verona
Show all Townhouse Verona
Townhouse Verona
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$469,041
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elite townhouse with luxurious interior design in the Damac Hills 2 area! Great option for living, resale and rental! High yield - from 6.5% in $! We will provide an investor's catalog! Delivery date - 2 quarters. 2026 Facilities: wave pool, floating cinema, cafe, barbecue area, children's…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Beach Mansion
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,00M
The year of construction 2024
Emmaar beachfront Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Building: Beach Mansion Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + toilet room View: full view of the marina Floor: On the top floor   Balcony Zone: Yes
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Show all Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Townhouse Marwa Crystal Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$969,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
FEATURES: • Kitchen with Home Appliances • Mitsubishi Home Elevators with Safety Systems • Luxury Flooring for Master Bedroom • Video and Audio Intercom System • Swimming Pool (Optional) • Luxury Bathroom • Walk in Closet for Master Bedroom • Storeroom • Two Covered Parking • Styl…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Show all Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Villa EMAAR The Oasis - Address Villas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,64M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
The Oasis by Emaar is one of Dubai’s most high-end developments, spanning 9.4 million square meters of awe-inspiring magnificence, including 7,000 residences, expansive plots, panoramic vistas, crystal-clear water, and verdant parks.  The project offers a curated selection of 4, 5 and 6-b…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Villa Knightsbridge
Villa Knightsbridge
Villa Knightsbridge
Villa Knightsbridge
Villa Knightsbridge
Show all Villa Knightsbridge
Villa Knightsbridge
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 368–675 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Knightsbridge, Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community, presents an exclusive boutique oasis inspired by British architectural style. Nestled in the heart of Meydan District 11. Knightsbridge will be home to 112 luxury homes, including meticulously designed 6 & 5 bedroom waterfr…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Villa Laguny Damak
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$547,945
The year of construction 2024
Santorini Deal: Sale Category: Townhouse Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 View: View the community Parking: 2 Furnished: Unfurnished Balcony: Yes Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Villa Sweden Palace
Villa Sweden Palace
Villa Sweden Palace
Villa Sweden Palace
Villa Sweden Palace
Show all Villa Sweden Palace
Villa Sweden Palace
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$34,25M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High inc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Nima
Townhouse Nima
Townhouse Nima
Townhouse Nima
Townhouse Nima
Show all Townhouse Nima
Townhouse Nima
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$680,650
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse in the new Nima project in the popular family community The Valley! Beautiful view of greenery and water! For lovers of walks and a quiet life! Convenient location near key areas of Dubai! Great for living with your family, reselling and renting! Installment plan 0%! The r…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Show all Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Show all Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,87M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
V55 is a fabulous villa with seven bedrooms and extra luxury features. It is part of UTOPIA – Urban Resort Villas, a prestigious residential complex in a quiet and green area of DAMAC Hills. The complex is close to the Trump International Golf Club. UTOPIA is a unique resort that offers u…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Show all Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,64M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Villa in the grand project Palm Jebel Ali in the coastal area of ​​Dubai! Rental yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Luxurious location! Interest-free installments! Completion date - 2027 The main feature of the project will be a 110 km long beach. Amenities: servants' qua…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Show all Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.   Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Show all Villa The Floating Seahorse
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,75M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High inc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Show all Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Villa Sweden Villas THOE and interiors by Bentley
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$34,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Inspired by Swedish architecture and lifestyle, the Palaces feature six levels set within a private exotic garden, surrounded by immaculate white beaches. They offer distinctive amenities such as snow rooms and saunas, vast floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of Dubai's skyline, spa…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Signature Mansions
Villa Signature Mansions
Villa Signature Mansions
Villa Signature Mansions
Villa Signature Mansions
Show all Villa Signature Mansions
Villa Signature Mansions
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,66M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa Signature Mansions JGE in the heart of one of the most desirable residential areas of Dubai! Interest-free installments! Stunning panoramic views of the golf courses! Furnished kitchen! Due date: 2nd quarter 2025 Amenities: Home theater, staff quarters, office, naturally l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Show all Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$547,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Chic townhouse in the new community Lillia at The Valley in Dubai Land! Great option for living and investment! Guaranteed income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Great location! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 1st quarter. 2027 Amenities: Fitness Center, Golden Be…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Reportage Village
Townhouse Reportage Village
Townhouse Reportage Village
Townhouse Reportage Village
Townhouse Reportage Village
Show all Townhouse Reportage Village
Townhouse Reportage Village
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$438,794
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in the unique Reportage Village project in Dubai Land! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living, investment or rental! Townhouse with a spacious terrace! The townhouse is equipped with kitchen cabinets and countertops, vanities and mirrors. Infrastructure: landscaped garden…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Venera
Townhouse Venera
Townhouse Venera
Townhouse Venera
Townhouse Venera
Show all Townhouse Venera
Townhouse Venera
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$679,452
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Show all Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 294–1 369 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium real estate properties. Located in the exclusive Jumeirah Golf Estates, the complex provides a calm and measured lifestyle. Each residence is designed taking into account current trends in architectur…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Villa Plagette32
Villa Plagette32
Villa Plagette32
Villa Plagette32
Villa Plagette32
Show all Villa Plagette32
Villa Plagette32
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,67M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Plagette32 community in the Tilal Al Ghaf area! For life and investment! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 3 quarters. 2026 Advantages: swimming pools, private beach, pool and beach ba…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Show all Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Exquisite villa in the new Golf Lane community in Emaar South! For life and investment! Guaranteed income - up to 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Premium real estate! Installment without interest! Due date - 4 quarters. 2028 Amenities: 18-hole golf course, community park, sk…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Show all Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Villa Belair At The Trump Estates - Phase 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Luxurious mansion in Belair Phase 2 from Damac Properties! High return on investment - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installment plan! Due date - 4 quarters. 2024 Amenities: private swimming pools, environmentally friendly park with themed areas, comfortable …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Show all Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Villa EMAAR Grand Polo Club & Resort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
A new chapter of unparalleled regal living unfolds here, a place where luxury meets Equine passion and a place where all the Equestrian dreams come to realty. Welcome to Grand Polo Club and Resort by Emaar. Step into a world of luxury, elegance, and harmony with nature — a one-of-a-kin…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Show all Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Our four bedroom villa is meticulously crafted to provide comfort and elegance, ensuring that every resident can enjoy a refined living experience. Each villa features a private pool, adding an extra touch of exclusivity and a personal oasis for relaxation and recreation. Carefully designed …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Lanai Islands
Villa Lanai Islands
Villa Lanai Islands
Villa Lanai Islands
Villa Lanai Islands
Show all Villa Lanai Islands
Villa Lanai Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$18,77M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Luxurious mansion in the Lanai Islands community in the Tilal Al Ghaf area! For life and investment! Yield from 10%! Interest-free installments! We will provide an investor's catalog! Delivery date - 2 quarters. 2027 Infrastructure: restaurants, parking, supermarkets, children's playground…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Serenity mansions
Villa Serenity mansions
Villa Serenity mansions
Villa Serenity mansions
Villa Serenity mansions
Show all Villa Serenity mansions
Villa Serenity mansions
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,48M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High inc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$19,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
MAG MEWS Mansions – Elevated Villa Living in MBR City, Dubai. Modern Architecture. Gated Privacy. Uncompromising Quality. 5 Bedroom Villas & Signature Mansions | Handover: Q4 2026 Project Overview: MAG MEWS Mansions is an ultra-premium residential community in the heart of Mohamm…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Show all Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, presenting an exquisite archipelago paradise just minutes from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale project embodies the country's ambitious desire to create a unique place unlike any other.   Its island…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Show all Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,240
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
MARBELLA is a residential complex of luxurious properties, developed by the award-winning DAMAC Properties. Located in Dubailand, at Damac Lagoons, MARBELLA showcases an artistic masterpiece of ultra-luxury, elegance and carefree living. The community features 4 and 5 bedroom townhomes with …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Show all Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$607,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa VIEWZ
Villa VIEWZ
Villa VIEWZ
Villa VIEWZ
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Viewz Residence is a new complex in JLT by Danube Properties, including a collection of studios, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and 4-bed villas on the roof. These amazing houses with great int…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Show all Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.   Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Show all Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$740,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Dubai, Greenway 2 offers an unparalleled living experience. Set in an exclusive gated community, it embodies the essence of a golf lifestyle. Here, contemporary design seamlessly merges with the comfort of home. Gracefully arranged in clusters of two, the t…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Show all Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,44M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Immersive vistas of the iconic Dubai skyline coupled with the tranquil ambiance of a private lagoon converge to offer an idyllic synthesis of urban sophistication and natural splendor. Crafted in collaboration with Bentley Home, the epitome of British automotive heritage, the Mira Villas …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Show all Villa Park Greens by Damac
Villa Park Greens by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$779,759
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This stunning villa, featuring five bedrooms, is situated in the elite residential complex of "PARK GREENS". This community is nestled in a serene green area of DAMAC Hills, adjacent to the Trump International Golf Club. This exclusive residential project, developed by the award-winning "Dam…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Show all Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Villa The Floating Seahorse by Thoe
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,72M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The floating seahorse, a destination beyond imagination, a feat of innovation achieved through the marriage of engineering and imagination. The Floating Seahorse villas are an example of timeless design and craftsmanship spread over three levels including a spectacular underwater floor. As …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Show all Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa South Bay 3
Villa South Bay 3
Villa South Bay 3
Villa South Bay 3
Villa South Bay 3
Show all Villa South Bay 3
Villa South Bay 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,27M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Mansion with its own garden and garage! Luxurious mansion in the South Bay 3 complex in Dubai South! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living and investment! All mansions have family and games rooms, a spacious living room, office, storage room and laundry room. Infrastructure: parki…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Greenville
Townhouse Greenville
Townhouse Greenville
Townhouse Greenville
Townhouse Greenville
Show all Townhouse Greenville
Townhouse Greenville
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$876,712
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in the luxurious community of Greenville in the Emaar South area! Premium location! Next to the golf course and park! Excellent option for life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: walking and runni…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Show all Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,67M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa in the new Mira Villas by Bentley Home project in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City)! Fully furnished with designer interior! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! A great option for lovers of walks and lush nature! For life and investment! Installment without %! - the c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Elaine Amali
Villa Elaine Amali
Villa Elaine Amali
Villa Elaine Amali
Villa Elaine Amali
Show all Villa Elaine Amali
Villa Elaine Amali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$40,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Ground floor: Formal living room Formal dining room Open kitchen Bar seating Home cinema Large foyer Children's playroom Garage parking for 4 cars Personal area: Secondary kitchen Laundry 3 separate rooms for staff + ensuite bathrooms Outdoors: BBQ area Outdoor living area, su…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Senses at the Fields
Villa Senses at the Fields
Villa Senses at the Fields
Villa Senses at the Fields
Villa Senses at the Fields
Show all Villa Senses at the Fields
Villa Senses at the Fields
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Senses – Jade at the Fields — new complex of luxury townhouses in Mohammed Bin Rashid City! Profitability - 7.7%! Perfect for living and investing! Each residence includes a garage, patio, staff room and large terraces. Amenities: Residents will enjoy opportunity to take advantage of the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa The Springs
Villa The Springs
Villa The Springs
Villa The Springs
Villa The Springs
Show all Villa The Springs
Villa The Springs
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$898,456
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Ready villa in the modern community of The Springs in Dubai! Perfect for living and investment! High rental income - from 10%! Gorgeous view of the lake! Facilities: swimming pool, tennis court, children's playgrounds; recreation area and barbecue, basketball courts and much more. Location…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Show all Townhouse Knightsbridge
Townhouse Knightsbridge
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Show all Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$816,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
If you love nature and want to escape the city stress, you might be interested in "Fairway Villas", a project by Emaar. Located in Dubai South, it is close to Expo City and Al Maktoum International Airport. You can enjoy many amenities in this vibrant community, such as a golf club, schools,…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Show all Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Townhouse Terra Golf Collection
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,98M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Exclusive villa in the new TERRA Golf Collection community in the Jumeirah Golf Estates area (ROI - 11.5% in $)! Wonderful apartments for living and investment! Rental yield - from 21%! We will provide an investor catalog! The apartments are equipped with a kitchen set and appliances! Intere…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Violet 4
Townhouse Violet 4
Townhouse Violet 4
Townhouse Violet 4
Townhouse Violet 4
Show all Townhouse Violet 4
Townhouse Violet 4
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$536,986
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxurious townhouse in the new Violet 4 community in Damac Hills 2! Open plan and elegant interior! Picturesque panoramic views! Fully furnished kitchen! A great option for family living and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in the UAE! Ameni…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Verdana III
Townhouse Verdana III
Townhouse Verdana III
Townhouse Verdana III
Townhouse Verdana III
Show all Townhouse Verdana III
Townhouse Verdana III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$423,388
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxury townhouse Verdana III in Dubai Investments Park! Great option for investment! High rental income - from 5% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 4 quarters. 2027 Amenities: shaded seating areas, large swimming pool, landscaped areas, c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Show all Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.   The islands …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Show all Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$635,815
The year of construction 2026
Damac Lagoons Presents Mykonos! Mykonos is a recent launch to the well-known community of DAMAC Lagoons, where you can emerge into the atmosphere of the famous Mediterranean resorts. The author of the project is DAMAC Properties. Among offered units for sale in Mykonos are 4-5 bedroom tow…
Developer
Damac properties
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2024
There's elevating your lifestyle. And then there's the Legends – 6&7 bedroom townhouses with large backyard garden spaces, everlasting golf views and the joy of community living. Cosmopolitan luxury meets earthen textures to create a welcoming feeling. Striking façades, sleek lines and po…
Developer
Damac properties
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Townhouse Murooj Al Furjan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,100
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Chic townhouse in the elite community of Murooj Al Furjan! For life and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Delivery coming soon! Townhouse with turnkey finishing! Completion date - 4 sq.m. 2024 Parking spaces: 2 Bathrooms: 4 Amenities: community…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Elwood
Villa Elwood
Villa Elwood
Villa Elwood
Villa Elwood
Show all Villa Elwood
Villa Elwood
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,17M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Villa in the premium community of Elwood in The Valley! For family living and investment! Panoramic views! Many amenities for a comfortable life! Private pool! Excellent location! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: 4 basketball …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
Area 294–532 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Arada, founded in 2017. headquartered in the UAE, is the fastest growing progressive developer in the region.  Arada was created to build areas and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire people. Arada houses have exceptional design and the best in their class amenities - and all a…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Show all Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,99M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Unique villa in the new Amara community in the Tilal Al Ghaf area! High rental income - from 6% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: swimming pool with terrace for relaxation, spo…
