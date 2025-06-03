  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Villa Knightsbridge

Villa Knightsbridge

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,15M
;
24 1
ID: 26366
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Knightsbridge, Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community, presents an exclusive boutique oasis inspired by British architectural style. Nestled in the heart of Meydan District 11.

Knightsbridge will be home to 112 luxury homes, including meticulously designed 6 & 5 bedroom waterfront villas and 4 bedroom townhouses, all set amidst crystal-clear waters, lush green areas, and open skies.

This serene haven of luxury and natural beauty redefines luxury living by seamlessly integrating innovative environmental technology with timeless design, ensuring a lifestyle that harmonizes comfort and sustainability.

Discover a new era of world-class wellness, where every element is crafted to enhance well-being while adapting to Dubai’s unique climate.

Dubai’s newest architectural masterpiece, where classic British heritage meets modern elegance.

Inspired by traditional British architecture, it features Bay-view popped out windows for abundant natural light and curvy lines for optimal climate control.

With a blend of yellow stone and metal cladding reflecting the surrounding nature, the design harmonizes old British charm with contemporary style.

Knightsbridge boasts smart home AI technology and wellness-focused amenities, offering a luxurious living experience that beautifully combines tradition with innovation.

Experience ultra-luxury with Knightsbridge interiors, crafted from premium biodegradable and sustainable materials. Designed by top British designers, every detail showcases superior craftsmanship and bespoke elegance. Inspired by the surrounding natural environment, light colors create a serene ambiance, blending modern aesthetics with a classic British touch.

Featuring marble and wood finishes, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, and a design that echoes lush greenery and tranquil waters, every aspect is thoughtfully designed for refined elegance, relaxation, and ultimate comfort. Knightsbridge offers unparalleled sophistication through its opulent materials and world-class design.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 524.6 – 675.2
Price per m², USD 6,228 – 6,452
Apartment price, USD 3,27M – 4,36M
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 367.7
Price per m², USD 5,850
Apartment price, USD 2,15M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of villa Knightsbridge

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
