  3. Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$327,424
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
ID: 26780
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Riverside – Views Collection by DAMAC.

Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views.

1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

DAMAC Riverside – Views Collection is an exclusive townhouse enclave in Dubai's new inland waterfront community, designed for families, nature lovers, and lifestyle-focused investors. With modern facades, serene lagoons, and lush green boulevards, the Views Collection offers a sophisticated living experience just minutes from Expo City, Al Maktoum Airport, and Dubai South.

Every home features elevated park or water views, enhanced layouts, and direct access to resort-style amenities. Riverside’s location ensures future growth, with nearby infrastructure projects and premium connectivity.

💸 Prices Starting From

  • 1 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 80 m² from 280.000€

  • 2 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 100 m² from 420.000€

📅 Handover: Q2 2028
📆 Payment Plan: 20/60/20
📈 Strong rental and resale demand projected in this emerging growth corridor.

Townhouse Features:

  • Contemporary elevation with glass & stone finishes.

  • Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Private gardens, covered parking, and maid’s room.

  • Semi-fitted kitchens with modern appliances.

  • Energy-efficient systems and smart home-ready.

  • Optional upgrades for kitchens and wardrobes.

Community Amenities:

  • Central green spine and riverside park.

  • Resort-style swimming pools & aqua zones.

  • Gym, yoga pavilion & fitness trails.

  • Games room, co-working pods & lounge zones.

  • Kids’ play areas & educational activity hubs.

  • Community retail, cafés & F&B outlets.

  • Gated entry, security & professional community management.

Strategic Location – Near Expo City & Dubai South

  • 5 min to Expo City & Green Belt Park

  • 12 min to Al Maktoum International Airport

  • 15 min to Dubai Investments Park & Logistics Corridor

  • 20–25 min to Dubai Marina, JVC, and Downtown via E611 & Emirates Road

 Ideal For:

  • Families seeking a resort-style suburban lifestyle.

  • Investors targeting high-growth, early-entry locations.

  • End-users priced out of central Dubai but wanting modern design + community.

  • Long-term buyers with eye on capital appreciation + rental ROI.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

