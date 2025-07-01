Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views

Riverside – Views Collection by DAMAC.
Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views.
1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses | Handover: Q2 2028
Project Overview:
DAMAC Riverside – Views Collection is an exclusive townhouse enclave in Dubai's new inland waterfront community, designed for families, nature lovers, and lifestyle-focused investors. With modern facades, serene lagoons, and lush green boulevards, the Views Collection offers a sophisticated living experience just minutes from Expo City, Al Maktoum Airport, and Dubai South.
Every home features elevated park or water views, enhanced layouts, and direct access to resort-style amenities. Riverside’s location ensures future growth, with nearby infrastructure projects and premium connectivity.
💸 Prices Starting From
1 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 80 m² from 280.000€
2 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 100 m² from 420.000€
📅 Handover: Q2 2028
📆 Payment Plan: 20/60/20
📈 Strong rental and resale demand projected in this emerging growth corridor.
Townhouse Features:
Contemporary elevation with glass & stone finishes.
Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Private gardens, covered parking, and maid’s room.
Semi-fitted kitchens with modern appliances.
Energy-efficient systems and smart home-ready.
Optional upgrades for kitchens and wardrobes.
Community Amenities:
Central green spine and riverside park.
Resort-style swimming pools & aqua zones.
Gym, yoga pavilion & fitness trails.
Games room, co-working pods & lounge zones.
Kids’ play areas & educational activity hubs.
Community retail, cafés & F&B outlets.
Gated entry, security & professional community management.
Strategic Location – Near Expo City & Dubai South
5 min to Expo City & Green Belt Park
12 min to Al Maktoum International Airport
15 min to Dubai Investments Park & Logistics Corridor
20–25 min to Dubai Marina, JVC, and Downtown via E611 & Emirates Road
Ideal For:
Families seeking a resort-style suburban lifestyle.
Investors targeting high-growth, early-entry locations.
End-users priced out of central Dubai but wanting modern design + community.
Long-term buyers with eye on capital appreciation + rental ROI.