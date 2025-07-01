Townhouse Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views / DAMAC Riverside Views

Riverside – Views Collection by DAMAC.

Waterfront-Inspired Luxury Living with Panoramic Community Views.

1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

DAMAC Riverside – Views Collection is an exclusive townhouse enclave in Dubai's new inland waterfront community, designed for families, nature lovers, and lifestyle-focused investors. With modern facades, serene lagoons, and lush green boulevards, the Views Collection offers a sophisticated living experience just minutes from Expo City, Al Maktoum Airport, and Dubai South.

Every home features elevated park or water views, enhanced layouts, and direct access to resort-style amenities. Riverside’s location ensures future growth, with nearby infrastructure projects and premium connectivity.

💸 Prices Starting From

1 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 80 m² from 280.000€

2 Bedroom Townhouses ~ 100 m² from 420.000€

📅 Handover: Q2 2028

📆 Payment Plan: 20/60/20

📈 Strong rental and resale demand projected in this emerging growth corridor.

Townhouse Features:

Contemporary elevation with glass & stone finishes.

Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Private gardens, covered parking, and maid’s room.

Semi-fitted kitchens with modern appliances.

Energy-efficient systems and smart home-ready.

Optional upgrades for kitchens and wardrobes.

Community Amenities:

Central green spine and riverside park.

Resort-style swimming pools & aqua zones.

Gym, yoga pavilion & fitness trails.

Games room, co-working pods & lounge zones.

Kids’ play areas & educational activity hubs.

Community retail, cafés & F&B outlets.

Gated entry, security & professional community management.

Strategic Location – Near Expo City & Dubai South

5 min to Expo City & Green Belt Park

12 min to Al Maktoum International Airport

15 min to Dubai Investments Park & Logistics Corridor

20–25 min to Dubai Marina, JVC, and Downtown via E611 & Emirates Road

Ideal For: