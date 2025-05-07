Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yenimahalle
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 5 bedrooms in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go