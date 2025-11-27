Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Urla
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Urla, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
$2,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go