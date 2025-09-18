Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tosya
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Tosya, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tosya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tosya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 3
🍇 Vineyard with 3-Storey House in Tosya Yazıçam – Investment & Lifestyle Opportunity 🌿 Fo…
$313,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go