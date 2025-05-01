Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tekirdağ
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Tekirdağ, Turkey

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tekirdağ, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tekirdağ, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Cleopatra Saray. Premium Residential Complex is located in the central part of Alanya. …
$175,883
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tekirdağ, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go