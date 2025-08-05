Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sungurlu
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Sungurlu, Turkey

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 45m², €77,000New 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Oba Hills – Alany…
$89,270
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go