Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Sisli, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€869,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,29M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Duplex Flat near Metro and Bus Stops in Sisli Istanbul. The luxury duplex apartment w…
€585,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Furnished Duplex Apartment Near Subway in Sisli Istanbul. The investment apartment is in the…
€279,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located in I…
€899,300
