Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sekerhane Mahallesi
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
€89,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
€135,000

Properties features in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir