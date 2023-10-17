UAE
940 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
209 m²
4
Premium class species complex in Bektash We present to your attention a premium-class specie…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
4/5
Duplex 2+1 350 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€467,500
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
4
Technique as a gift in all duplexes. New complex in Bektash Equipment: 5 air conditioners 12…
€600,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
2/3
Duplex 2+1 100 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€209,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
165 m²
3/4
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in …
€286,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
220 m²
6/7
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present duplex 4+1 in a cozy residential c…
€281,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
3
140 m²
3/4
Duplex 2+1 300 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2…
€390,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
9/10
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy…
€358,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
1/5
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present duplex 3+1 in a modern residential…
€294,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
8/9
Duplex 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in …
€429,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
2
65 m²
1/6
Duplex 1+1 50 meters from Cleopatra in Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 1+…
€204,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
Stay Property offers 3 + 1 apartment with a separate kitchen in the center of Alanya. Total …
€395,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
5
215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
3
Chic Real Estate 500 m from Famous Kleopatra Beach in Alanya Antalya Alanya is a charming to…
€329,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
For sale apartment-penthouse in the center of Alanya. Planning apartment 4 + 1, total area 3…
€315,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€300,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€485,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
Two-level apartments for sale in the center of Alanya. Duplex 4 + 1, the total area of 170 m…
€610,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex p…
€425,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
Stay Property offers two-level apartments in the center of Alanya. Apartment layout 3 + 1, a…
€320,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€543,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex p…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
Stay Property offers two-level apartments 4 + 1 in the center of Alanya. Total area 200 m2, …
€350,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
124 m²
Начало строительства 01.11.2022. Окончание строительства 01.11.2023. При первон…
€310,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
For sale apartment in the center of Alanya. Planning apartment 2 + 1, total area 117 m2, and…
Price on request
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
4
120 m²
2/2
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
€275,000
Recommend
