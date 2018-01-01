  1. Realting.com
  Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

About the complex

We offer villas with landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces, saunas and Turkish baths, outdoor dining and barbecue areas.

Completion - July, 2023.

Features of the flats

Basement floor: a sauna, a hamam, a swimming pool.

Ground floor: a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a toilet.

First floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, a balcony.

Second floor: a master bedroom with a jacuzzi, a bathroom, a dressing room, a terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area.

  • Airport - 65 km (1 hour)
  • City center - 2 km (5 minutes)
  • Beach - 6.5 km (15 minutes)
  • Hospital - 4.5 km (11 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 2 km (5 minutes)
  • Fethiye - 10.2 km (17 minutes)
