Ogenusproperty

Turkey, Alanya
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Svenska, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
About the agency

Welcome to Ogenus Property
At OgenusProperty.com, we specialize in providing premium real estate solutions tailored to your needs. Whether you're looking for your dream home, an investment opportunity, or expert property management, we offer exceptional service backed by years of industry expertise.

What We Do:

  • Residential and Commercial Properties: We offer a wide range of properties in prime locations, carefully curated to meet the highest standards.

  • Real Estate Investment: With market expertise, we help you make smart investment decisions that yield high returns.

  • Property Management: Our team ensures your properties are well-maintained, profitable, and hassle-free.

Why Choose Us:

  • Experienced professionals with a strong track record in the real estate market

  • Personalized service that puts your needs first

  • Comprehensive solutions for buying, selling, and managing real estate

Explore OgenusProperty.com today and let us help you turn your real estate goals into reality.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:14
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Stockholm)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residence VEGA COZY
Residence VEGA COZY
Oba, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Vega Cosy in Alanya, Oba district consists of 2 blocks, 4  floors and a total of 46  flats on area of 2.665 m2.  It includes different types of flats as 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 duplex and 3+1 garden duplex.   The starting date of the construction is 14.05.2023 and the completion date is 30…
Agency
Ogenusproperty
Villa ALANYA
Villa ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
ALANYA BEKTAS PANORAMIC VIEW OF ALANYA 5+1 TRIBLEX VILLA 4 BATHROOMS – 4 WC PRIVATE POOL PRIVATE GARDEN PRIVATE ENTRANCE PRIVATE PARKING PRIVATE BBQ FULLY FURNISHED CASTLE AND SEA VIEW ALANYA CENTER 3 KM 350 m2 VILLA AREA 580 m2 Decking AREA
Agency
Ogenusproperty
Our agents in Turkey
Amra Insanic
Amra Insanic
4 properties
Samet Kayaalp
Samet Kayaalp
4 properties
