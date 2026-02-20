Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muğla
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

сommercial properties
14
hotels
5
shops
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 150 m² in Gundogan, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$22,57M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go