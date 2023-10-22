Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Milas

Commercial real estate in Milas, Turkey

1 property total found
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€203,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir