Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kayseri
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kayseri, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Esenkoy, Turkey
House
Esenkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Discover serene living in the scenic district of Esenkoy, Yalova, known for its natural beau…
$235,993
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kayseri, Turkey

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go