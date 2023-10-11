Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kas, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Investment Opportunity in Antalya Kalkan The villas with high rental in…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Luxury Villa with Rental Guarantee in Kalkan Antalya 4+1 detached villa in K…
€860,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bezirgan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Full Furnished Detached Home with Large Garden in Kas Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is loc…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a popular holiday city located …
€2,00M

