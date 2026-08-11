Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kaş
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kaş, Turkey

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Sea-View Villa with Private Pool on a 710 m² Plot in Kalkan Located on the western si…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan Antalya Located west of Antalya, Ka…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa for Sale in Kalkan with Turkish Bath, Sauna, Three Pools, and Private Office With its …
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Sea View and Indoor & Outdoor Pools in Kaş Kalkan Kalamar area, one of Kaş…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea-View Villas in a Rewarded Project in Antalya Kaş The villas are situated in Kaş, in the …
$952,632
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Townhouse with a Large Garden Space in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a popular district of Antalya, b…
$757,456
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Kalkan Kalkan, home to one of the Med…
$580,591
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Across from Patara Beach in Kaş Antalya Gelemiş, regarded as the he…
$337,583
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Uninterrupted Sea View Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pool in Kalkan Kalkan is locat…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan, Kaş Located west of Antalya, Kalkan is on…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
Seafront 1-Bedroom Villa for Sale with Private Pool in Kalkan Kaş The villa is situated in t…
$390,038
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with a Private Pool on the First Seafront Parcel in Kalkan, Antalya The villa…
$659,268
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in a Secure Complex in Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is located i…
$416,996
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Panoramic Sea Views and Open-Indoor Pools Near Kalkan Center Kızıltaş, one of Kal…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Seafront Villa with a Private Pool in Antalya, Kalkan This elegant villa is located…
$659,268
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Villa in a Unique Location on Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Kaş is a charming co…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views and a Pool in Kalkan, Antalya Located west of Antalya, Kalkan…
$888,133
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go