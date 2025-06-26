Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kaş, Turkey

7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kalkan, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Located in the heart of Kalkan, a charming resort town on the southwestern coast of Turkey, …
$2,62M
Leave a request
House in Kalkan, Turkey
House
Kalkan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 883 m²
Discover this luxurious 2-bedroom townhouse nestled on a spacious 1,876 m2 plot in Kalkan, A…
$930,023
Leave a request
House in Kalkan, Turkey
House
Kalkan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this stunning 4-bedroom house located on a 400 m2 p…
$2,62M
Leave a request
House in Kalkan, Turkey
House
Kalkan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Experience luxury living in Kalkan, Antalya with these stunning detached villas offering a h…
$1,34M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kaş, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Kaş, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Located in the serene Çukurbag Peninsula in Kas, this luxury villa offers stunning views of …
$1,86M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kalkan, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Experience unparalleled luxury in these exquisite 5+1 villas in Kalkan, Kas, boasting 460 m2…
$1,69M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kalkan, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
These stunning sea-view villas are located in Kalkan, Kas, a peaceful and picturesque coasta…
$1,92M
Leave a request
