Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gazipasa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC JACUZ…
$649,970
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go