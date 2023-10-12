Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Gazipasa

Pool Residential properties for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

apartments
440
houses
32
111 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment 2+1 in Gazipasha We are glad to present the apartment 2+1 in a modern residential …
€111,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Gazipasha We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€188,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment 1+1 in Gazipasha We are glad to present the apartment 1+1 in a modern residential …
€119,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 8
New complex in Gazipasha We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€105,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex in Gazipasha We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastruct…
€99,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 10
€120,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
€157,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 10
€135,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 5/6
€280,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex 2+1 in Gazipasha We present to your attention duplex 2+1 in a modern residential comp…
€198,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Technique as a gift in all apartments. Complex in Gazipasha. Technique: cooking surface, ove…
€82,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/7
€160,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€209,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
€127,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
€150,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
€117,100
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 10
€136,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
€132,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
€105,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
€451,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
New complex in Gazipasha We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€103,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 1+1 in Gazipasha We present to your attention apartment 1+1 in a cozy residential …
€93,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with a mountain view Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex "Ze…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
New apartments with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit (residency) Layout of the a…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit Layout of the apartment…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit The layout of the apartm…
€99,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential com…
€141,000

Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir