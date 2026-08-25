Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$220 141
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$262 073
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$124 914
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