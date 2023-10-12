Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 8
Chic Aparments in a Stylish Project in Gazipaşa Pazarcı The apartments for sale in Pazarcı a…
€197,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
Design Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Gazipaşa Alanya Gazipaşa is a region…
€247,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 8
Design Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Gazipaşa Alanya Gazipaşa is a region…
€228,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Properties Surrounded by Nature in Gazipasa with Spectacular Views Antalya Gazipaşa is a loc…
€272,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Chic Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Sea in Gazipaşa Alanya The luxury apartments are lo…
€250,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Real Estate in Complex with Social Activities in Gazipasa Antalya The real estate is situate…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Real Estate in Complex with Social Activities in Gazipasa Antalya The real estate is situate…
€215,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Nature and Sea View in Gazipasa Antalya The apartments are locate…
€249,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazipaşa Stylish flats are …
€210,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 10
New Properties with Sea View in Antalya Gazipasa New properties are located in Gazipaşa. It …
€550,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 10
New Properties with Sea View in Antalya Gazipasa New properties are located in Gazipaşa. It …
€250,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Properties in a Complex with Pool in Pazarci Gazipasa Gazipasa is a town located 180 …
€231,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
New Real Estate with Sea and Nature Views in Gazipaşa Antalya Real estate is located in Gazi…
€400,000

