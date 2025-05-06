Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go