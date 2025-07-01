Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Iğdır
6
Iğdır
6
3 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: the new -Life -Lemoleclesteules of the Oblings…
$200,297
Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas in the mountains of Oba, Alanya.Abou…
$723,294
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you recall: apartment project, enemy. The construction of: began building constructi…
$166,914
