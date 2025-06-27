Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Canakkale
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Canakkale, Turkey

Ayvacik
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Bahceli, Turkey
Apartment
Bahceli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Discover exquisite seafront apartments for sale in Esentepe, North Cyprus, offering unparall…
$192,980
Leave a request
Apartment in Hurma, Turkey
Apartment
Hurma, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover luxurious living in the serene Hurma region of Konyaaltı, Antalya. These apartments…
$218,555
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canakkale, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go